Home Nation

Hyderabad: Look out circular issued against ex-CEO of TV9

Police are investigating charges of fraud, cheating and forgery in a case registered against Ravi Prakash, who was removed by the new Board of Directors after the present case has emerged.

Published: 18th May 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Prakash

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash. (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After failing to appear before the investigators despite serving three notices, Cyberabad police on Saturday has issued a Look Out Circular(LOC) against V Ravi Prakash, ex-CEO of Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd(ABCPL), which operates Telugu news channel TV9, and others. 

Police are investigating charges of fraud, cheating and forgery in a case registered against Ravi Prakash, who was removed by the new Board of Directors after the present case has emerged. With issue of LOC, all airports across the country will be put on alert to check if Ravi Prakash attempts to fly out of the country. 

After two cases were registered with cyber crime wing of Cyberabad, investigators have served three notices to Ravi Prakash, asking him to appear for inquiry in connection with the case. Ravi Prakash didn't appear before them and, moreover, approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the bail plea was also dismissed, leaving him with no options.

It was also learnt that he wrote a mail to cybercrime wing seeking exemption from presenting himself for ten more days on health grounds. 

With issue of LOC, Ravi Prakash will be arrested at any Indian airport if he tries to flee the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
look out circular Ravi Prakash TV9

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp