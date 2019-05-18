Hyderabad: Look out circular issued against ex-CEO of TV9

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After failing to appear before the investigators despite serving three notices, Cyberabad police on Saturday has issued a Look Out Circular(LOC) against V Ravi Prakash, ex-CEO of Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd(ABCPL), which operates Telugu news channel TV9, and others.

Police are investigating charges of fraud, cheating and forgery in a case registered against Ravi Prakash, who was removed by the new Board of Directors after the present case has emerged. With issue of LOC, all airports across the country will be put on alert to check if Ravi Prakash attempts to fly out of the country.



After two cases were registered with cyber crime wing of Cyberabad, investigators have served three notices to Ravi Prakash, asking him to appear for inquiry in connection with the case. Ravi Prakash didn't appear before them and, moreover, approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the bail plea was also dismissed, leaving him with no options.



It was also learnt that he wrote a mail to cybercrime wing seeking exemption from presenting himself for ten more days on health grounds.

With issue of LOC, Ravi Prakash will be arrested at any Indian airport if he tries to flee the country.