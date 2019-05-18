I could be assassinated like Indira Gandhi as BJP after my life: Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleging that the BJP was after his life, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he could be assassinated like former prime minister Indira Gandhi by police personnel deployed for his security.

"My own security officers report to the BJP," the Aam Aadmi Party chief alleged, drawing sharp reaction from the BJP which accused him of playing politics over the "serious" matter of security and making false allegations against it for "cheap popularity".

Rejecting Kejriwal's charge, the Delhi Police said the personnel belonging to its unit which provides protection to several high dignitaries of all political parties in the national capital, including Kejriwal, "are thoroughly committed to their job and perform duties with a high level of dedication and professionalism".

"The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP. The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," Kejriwal, who has the highest Z plus security cover told a news channel in Punjab, where he had been campaigning for his party which is contesting all 13 seats in the state.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

The Delhi Police had then claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled AAP worker but the party blamed the BJP for the attack. "I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party worker. What does it mean, if a Congress worker is angry with Captain Saab (Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh) can he hit him, if a BJP worker is angry with Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can he hit him?" the AAP chief asked.

The Delhi chief minister has a team of 50 police personnel who guard him through the day at different places- his office, while he is moving, his home and when he is interacting with people. The security is beefed up in instances if there is an intelligence input about any threat or if he is visiting a location that is vulnerable.

The local police also provide assistance in this, according to officials. "The security unit of Delhi Police is a professional set up of well-trained personnel who are thoroughly committed to their job and perform duties with a high level of dedication and professionalism. The unit has been providing security cover commendably for several high dignitaries of all political parties. The security personnel posted in the security team of honourable CM, Delhi are equally well committed to their duties," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta questioned why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief did not file a police complaint if he had doubts about the integrity of his PSO and said he has insulted the police personnel. "On May 4, before he was slapped, Kejriwal had told his liasoning officer to remove security from his vehicle. His instruction is entered in Roznamcha, which I had exposed earlier. After failing to get political advantage of this incident in the elections, Kejriwal is now saying that his PSO reports to BJP," the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly alleged.

If Kejriwal had no faith in his PSO, then he should have reported the matter to the police immediately and got him removed, the BJP leader said. "As Kejriwal has made no complaint to the police, he is only trying to get cheap popularity and distracting people's attention by making such statements in the media," he said.

बीजेपी सीएम की हत्या करवाना चाहती है. @Gupta_vijender के इस ट्वीट ने साबित कर दिया कि सीएम की डेली सिक्योरिटी की रिपोर्ट रोज़ाना बीजेपी के पास पहुँच रही है और बीजेपी इसके आधार पर सीएम की हत्या की साज़िश रच रही है.



इस साज़िश में विजेंद्र गुप्ता भी शामिल हैं. https://t.co/y1r27yD8db — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) 18 May 2019

But Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at the BJP, asking how did Gupta know about the daily schedule of Kejriwal. "BJP wants to get the chief minister killed. Gupta's tweet proves it that the chief minister's security details are sent daily to the BJP and based on them BJP wants to get him killed," Sisodia said in a tweet.

Kejriwal tagged this tweet and asked "what have I done wrong that the BJP wants to kill me".

भाजपा मुझे क्यों मरवाना चाहती है? मेरा क़सूर क्या है? मैं देश के लोगों के लिए स्कूल और अस्पताल ही तो बनवा रहा हूँ। पहली बार देश में स्कूल और अस्पताल की सकारात्मक राजनीति शुरू हुई है। भाजपा इसको ख़त्म करना चाहती है। लेकिन अंतिम साँस तक मैं देश के लिए काम करता रहूँगा। https://t.co/v2HUzal5xo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 18 May 2019

जो कुछ @ArvindKejriwal ने दिल्ली पोलिस के बारे में बोला और उसको इंदिरा गांधी की हत्या से तुलना करी वो केजरीवाल की घटिया सोच दर्शाता है।

यह सिर्फ़ दिल्ली पोलिस का अपमान नहीं है बल्कि सुरक्षा बल जो हम सब की सुरक्षा में लगे है उनका भी अपमान है।

शर्म आनी चाहिए इस सोच पर केजरीवाल को। — Chowkidar Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) 18 May 2019

BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khurana said Kejriwal's statements depict his "cheap mentality". "His statements not only insult Delhi Police but also the security forces that guard us. He should be ashamed of his thinking," he posted on Twitter in Hindi.