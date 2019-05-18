Home Nation

If dissenting opinions made by SC judges can be made public, why can't those of ECs? asks Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | B P Deepu/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: If dissenting opinions made by judges in the Supreme Court can be made public then why cannot those of the election commissioners, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked on Saturday.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is learnt to have written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) that he will be recusing from Election Commission (EC) meetings as his dissent was not being recorded on clearances given by the poll panel to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged poll code violations.

"Whatever is happening in the EC is dangerous for democracy. This has raised a serious question on the neutrality of the Election Commission itself.

Even in the Supreme Court, there are minority and majority opinions. There are so many cases in which there have been dissent among judges, but the minority dissent opinion has always been made public.

"If the opinion of dissenting judges comes out in public, then why not EC's?" Yechury asked.

 

CPM Sitaram Yechury CPIM Supreme Court judges election commissioners India elections 2019

