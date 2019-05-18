Home Nation

Kashmir issue a Congress, National Conference created myth: Jitendra Singh

However, the third generation of Kashmiris born post-1990 has outgrown this 'manufactured myth, he added.

Published: 18th May 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

BJP ready for assembly polls in J-K, EC needs to take decision: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The so-called Kashmir issue is a political "myth" created by the Congress, the National Conference and other such political groups which have a vested interest in the region's electoral vote bank, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Saturday.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is very much like any other state of the Indian union. There is no such issue as "Kashmir issue" and the political leaders who try to rake it up have a deep-rooted selfish interest in creating an issue out of a non-issue, in order to hoodwink the innocent masses of Kashmir, he said.

"The so-called Kashmir issue is a political myth created by the Congress, the National Conference and other such political groups for their vested interest," the minister told PTI.

"The biggest evidence of hypocrisy on the part of the Kashmir-centric leaders is that they underplay the fact that even though Jammu and Kashmir has a separate Constitution of its own. The Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir itself states that it is an integral part of India," the minister said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Over a period of time, he said, there has been a deliberate attempt to develop a narrative based on "so-called Kashmir issue" because "it suits certain political leaders for their electoral benefits and suits some so-called intellectuals to achieve misplaced recognition as Kashmir experts".

It is an irony that National Conference patriarch Sheikh Abdullah unconditionally accepted the state as an integral part of India as long as he was in power and even approved the extension of the various provisions of Indian Constitution to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, but whenever he was out of power, he would speak of plebiscite, referendum, etc, Singh said.

The same trend, he said, was carried forward by later two generations of the National Conference who "managed to seek political dividends from this stark duplicity".

However, the third generation of Kashmiris born post-1990 has outgrown this "manufactured myth".

"Particularly the aspirant youth of Kashmir sometimes seem to be taking a lead over their counterparts in the rest of the country when we see the annual results of prestigious All India Entrance Exams like Civil Services examination, IIT-JEE exam and NEET exam," the minister said.

Reiterating that if at all there is any issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, it is only that of retrieving the territory of the state which continues to be under illegal occupation of Pakistan even after 70 years, Singh said.

This is not only the BJP's stand but a stand unanimously taken by all the political parties through a Parliament resolution of 1994, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Kashmir issue Human rights violation National Conference  Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp