Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressed 171 rallies including 8 with PM

Kumar attended and addressed 22 election rallies jointly with deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and 23 with LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

Published: 18th May 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed 171 election rallies throughout the election times in Bihar in favour of NDA candidates till May 17.

Kumar attended and addressed 22 election rallies jointly with deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and 23 with LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

Spokesperson of JD(U) Ajay Alok said that 8 election rallies were attended and addressed by CM Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the state and neighbouring state Jharkhand.

"A total number of 171 rallies were attended and addressed by the chief minister and whenever they went for addressing and electioneering till May 17, he drew massive crowds of people", Kumar claimed.

Apart from CM Nitish Kumar,  his state cabinet colleague and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi attended a total number of 132 rallies including 43 road shows between March 31 and May 17 in Bihar also.

