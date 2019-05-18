Home Nation

Modi's election campaign involved 1.5 lakh km of air travel, 142 rallies: Amit Shah 

Addressing a press conference here with the PM by his side, Shah praised Modi for braving scorching temperatures which went up to 46 degrees Celsius.

Published: 18th May 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Modi-Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew 1.5 lakh km and addressed 142 public rallies during the most extensive campaign for a Lok Sabha election since Independence, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.

Addressing a press conference here with the PM by his side, Shah praised Modi for braving scorching temperatures which went up to 46 degrees Celsius.

READ | Amit Shah rejects opposition charge of BJP lowering political discourse during campaign

"Since Independence, the most hardworking, extensive election campaign was this one and Modi's outreach was unprecedented," Shah said.

There is hardly any part of the country Modi did not visit during the election campaign between February and May, he said.

The dates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 10.

READ | Modi diverts questions to Shah in his first-ever press meet

"On 28 March 2019, the campaign started from Meerut.PM Modi addressed 142 public rallies, held four roadshows and, according to conservative estimates, he directly addressed about 1.5 crore people in these rallies.

Modi's campaign involved air travel of around 1.5 lakh km," he said.

Shah also said, that he himself visited 312 Lok Sabha constituencies and addressed 161 public rallies.

He claimed he travelled 1.58 lakh km and held 18 roadshows.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Shah said the BJP ran a very successful campaign reaching all sections of society He expressed confidence that his party will come back to power with a majority.

He said slogans like 'fir ek baar Modi sarkar' and 'main bhi chowkidar' were not given by the BJP leadership but by the "common BJP volunteers".

Modi said that this was a great election campaign.

"The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a clear majority... I have not missed or cancelled a single rally," said Modi.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Amit Shah Modi election rally BJP India elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp