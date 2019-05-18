Home Nation

Naga People’s Front says it will pull out of Manipur government after Lok Sabha polls

Even if the NPF pulls out, it will not pose a threat to the BJP-NPP coalition government as it accounts for 40 MLAs in the 60-member House.

Published: 18th May 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang

Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Naga People's Front (NPF) has announced that it will pull out of the BJP-led government in Manipur after the Parliamentary election process is over.

The BJP had formed government in Manipur with the support of NPF and National People’s Party. Even if the NPF pulls out, it will not pose a threat to the N Biren Singh government as it accounts for 40 MLAs in the 60-member House.

The NPF is going through some internal turmoil in Nagaland which saw the party suspending seven MLAs for openly campaigning for the candidate of ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in the LS polls and filing a disqualification petition against them before the Speaker. Seven party presidents of seven Assembly segments had also resigned.

The NPF suspects that the rebellion within the party in Nagaland was engineered by the BJP which is a major constituent of the state’s People’s Democratic Alliance government.  By taking a decision to pull out of Manipur government, the NPF is apparently trying to send a message to the BJP to refrain from creating unrest within the regional party in Nagaland.

