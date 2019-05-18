Naga People’s Front says it will pull out of Manipur government after Lok Sabha polls

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Naga People's Front (NPF) has announced that it will pull out of the BJP-led government in Manipur after the Parliamentary election process is over.

After an intense deliberation and review meeting with the party functionaries and the NPF MLAs of Manipur State, the NPF party has decided in principle to pull out our 4 NPF MLAs from the BJP led Govt. in Manipur headed by N Biren Singh soon after the LS election is completed.

— TR Zeliang (@TRZeliang) 18 May 2019

The BJP had formed government in Manipur with the support of NPF and National People’s Party. Even if the NPF pulls out, it will not pose a threat to the N Biren Singh government as it accounts for 40 MLAs in the 60-member House.



FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE



The NPF is going through some internal turmoil in Nagaland which saw the party suspending seven MLAs for openly campaigning for the candidate of ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in the LS polls and filing a disqualification petition against them before the Speaker. Seven party presidents of seven Assembly segments had also resigned.

This decision at this juncture is necessitated due to the indifferent attitude of the BJP towards us, its coalition partner in Manipur and also in the State of Nagaland. Further implementation of this decision will be finalised after the Election process.

— TR Zeliang (@TRZeliang) 18 May 2019

The NPF suspects that the rebellion within the party in Nagaland was engineered by the BJP which is a major constituent of the state’s People’s Democratic Alliance government. By taking a decision to pull out of Manipur government, the NPF is apparently trying to send a message to the BJP to refrain from creating unrest within the regional party in Nagaland.