Panaji bypoll: BJP complains to EC about Goa Congress presser

North Goa Collector R Menaka said a report on the BJP complaint would be submitted to the CEO by Saturday evening.

Published: 18th May 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the opposition Congress held a press conference Saturday after campaigning for the Panaji bypoll, scheduled for May 19, ended Friday evening.

The complaint to state Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, filed by BJP state general secretary Sadanand Tanavade, names Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and others.

It contended that Chodankar addressed a press conference on Saturday afternoon to make accusations of corruption against the BJP's Panaji bypoll candidate Siddharth Kunkolienkar.

"The Congress was aware of the EC rules on campaigning but audaciously resorted to breaking rules. Any statement against a party candidate amounts to campaigning," said BJP leader and former minister Rajendra Arlekar who was part of the party delegation that met the CEO.

North Goa Collector R Menaka said a report on the BJP complaint would be submitted to the CEO by Saturday evening.

