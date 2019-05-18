Rajasthan High Court takes suo motu cognisance of rising rape cases, seeks police response

By ANI

JODHPUR: Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report related to the rising number of rape cases in the state, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) directing him to submit an affidavit in the court.

"The Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding sexual violence against women. It has asked the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajasthan, to submit a reply. The media report stated that in the last three months, 63 cases related to sexual exploitation and rape have been registered. Action has been taken only in three cases," said Farjand Ali Khan, Additional Advocate General, Rajasthan HC.

Expressing serious concern over the sudden spurt in such cases, Khan said that the court raised questions on police action in these cases.

A bench headed by Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Vineet Mathur asked the DGP to submit a reply during the next hearing on May 27.

Recently, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on April 26. A video shot by an alleged accused was reportedly circulated on social media.

Police have arrested all six accused in the case. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked DGP Kapil Garg to monitor the ongoing probe into the heinous crime.