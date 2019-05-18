Home Nation

Rajasthan High Court takes suo motu cognisance of rising rape cases, seeks police response

Expressing serious concern over the sudden spurt in such cases, Farjand Ali Khan said that the court raised questions on police action in these cases.

Published: 18th May 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

JODHPUR: Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report related to the rising number of rape cases in the state, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) directing him to submit an affidavit in the court.

"The Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding sexual violence against women. It has asked the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajasthan, to submit a reply. The media report stated that in the last three months, 63 cases related to sexual exploitation and rape have been registered. Action has been taken only in three cases," said Farjand Ali Khan, Additional Advocate General, Rajasthan HC.

ALSO READ | Would not have been raped if I was not a Dalit: Alwar survivor

Expressing serious concern over the sudden spurt in such cases, Khan said that the court raised questions on police action in these cases.

A bench headed by Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Vineet Mathur asked the DGP to submit a reply during the next hearing on May 27.

Recently, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on April 26. A video shot by an alleged accused was reportedly circulated on social media.

Police have arrested all six accused in the case. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked DGP Kapil Garg to monitor the ongoing probe into the heinous crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan High Court Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp