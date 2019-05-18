Home Nation

Record number of road shows and rallies by deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in Bihar

According to estimates, more than 40 lakh people listened to Sushil Modi whereas 5 to 7 lakh people participated with him throughout in all the road shows.

Published: 18th May 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's Deputy Chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, known also as SuMo, surpassed all his previous records of electioneering and set a new record of participating in more than three dozens road shows and addressing over seven dozen election rallies across the state in favour of NDA candidates this time.

According to estimates, more than 40 lakh people listened to Sushil Modi whereas 5 to 7 lakh people participated with him throughout in all the road shows.

Bihar's Sushil Modi started his campaigning from March 31 and ended on May 17.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"I have done 43 roadshows and addressed 89 election rallies between March 31 and May 17 without taking rest for a single day. In total, I have been part of 132 rallies and road shows along with lakhs of people",he said, adding that an audience analysis showed a massive undercurrent in favour PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government again. 

He said the road shows have become the most effective way of campaigning that gives ample time to be at the doorsteps of voters.

"This time despite the scorching sun, the public turning up, especially women and youths at my election rallies and of other NDA leaders were extremely encouraging and high. It shows the trust of people in NDA and indicates yet another historic victory to the NDA", he said on Friday while talking to the Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 election rallies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp