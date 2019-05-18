Record number of road shows and rallies by deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's Deputy Chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, known also as SuMo, surpassed all his previous records of electioneering and set a new record of participating in more than three dozens road shows and addressing over seven dozen election rallies across the state in favour of NDA candidates this time.

According to estimates, more than 40 lakh people listened to Sushil Modi whereas 5 to 7 lakh people participated with him throughout in all the road shows.

Bihar's Sushil Modi started his campaigning from March 31 and ended on May 17.

"I have done 43 roadshows and addressed 89 election rallies between March 31 and May 17 without taking rest for a single day. In total, I have been part of 132 rallies and road shows along with lakhs of people",he said, adding that an audience analysis showed a massive undercurrent in favour PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government again.

He said the road shows have become the most effective way of campaigning that gives ample time to be at the doorsteps of voters.

"This time despite the scorching sun, the public turning up, especially women and youths at my election rallies and of other NDA leaders were extremely encouraging and high. It shows the trust of people in NDA and indicates yet another historic victory to the NDA", he said on Friday while talking to the Express.