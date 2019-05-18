Two booths in Arunachal Pradesh to go for re-polling on May 21

Home Nation

The decision of repolling was taken following recommendation of a team of the poll panel, who met representatives of different political parties here on May 14.

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Repolling will be held in two booths in Arunachal Pradesh on May 21, following complaints of electoral malpractices, officials said Saturday.

The repolling will be held in one booth in Koloriang constituency of Kurung Kumey district and one booth in Tali seat of Kra Daadi district, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said in a notification.

The polling stations are 28-Nampe in Koloriang constituency and 6-Gimba in Tali constituency. Polling will be held from 6 am to 2 pm, the notification said. Repolling has already been held in 18 booths in Arunachal Pradesh on April 20 and 27, including this two polling stations.

However, several allegations of electoral malpractices were raised in the repolling as well.

Following the complaints, the Election Commission had deputed a four-member team who met the candidates of violence-hit Tali and Palin assembly constituencies in Kra Daadi district and Koloriang assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district.

Tali, Palin and Koloriang assembly constituencies witnessed sporadic violence, including assault of polling officials, snapping of bridges and planting of explosives at a helipad during the re-polling held on April 20 and 27.

A supporter of the NPP in Koloriang was also shot dead on April 26.

