'We are with Congress': HD Deve Gowda reiterates support to UPA

Earlier, the JD-S supremo had pledged support to Rahul Gandhi if he becomes the Prime Minister.

Published: 18th May 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Deve Gowda

JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHITTOOR: HD Deve Gowda, the former prime minister, and chief of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Saturday reiterated his support to the Congress party in the ongoing general elections.

Gowda, whose party JD-S, is in coalition with the Congress in the Karnataka state, told ANI that the election results will clear the political picture of the country.

"We are with Congress; I do not want to speak anything more. On May 23, results will come, a clear picture will be known to the entire country, and what further development takes place," he said.

Earlier, the JD-S supremo had pledged support to Rahul Gandhi if he becomes the prime minister.

Of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, Congress and JD-S contested on 21 and 7 seats, respectively, as per a pre-poll arrangement. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

