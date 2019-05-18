Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to EC hours before the final phase of polling

Banerjee requested the EC that hat Sunday's polling is held without the "undue interference of the central government" and any "intervention by the ruling party at the Centre".

Published: 18th May 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hours before the final phase of Lok Sabha polling, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister wrote to the Election Commission Saturday in to ensure "peaceful and impartial" elections in the state without the interference of the BJP.

The EC should ensure that Sunday's polling is held without the "undue interference of the central government" and any "intervention by the ruling party at the Centre", Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister said in the letter written on her official letterhead.

Polling will be held in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in and around the city, including at Diamond Harbour where her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, considered to be the number two in Trinamool Congress, is seeking reelection. "In the final phase of the election tomorrow, I would request your good office to kindly ensure that election is completed peacefully, impartially and without any undue interference of the Central government and any intervention by the ruling party at the centre," Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

She also requested the poll body to "protect democratic institutions and the federal structure of the country and extend due respect to the opposition parties".

ALSO READ| Sex workers in West Bengal make themselves heard with NOTA 

Questioning the impartiality of the EC, Banerjee said the state has seen a number of "illegal, unconstitutional and biased decision during the election process because of the influence of the central government and the ruling party (BJP) at the centre. As a result, not only the state administration and its officers but also the common people of the state have been harassed and attacked in various manners, she wrote.

In this context, Banerjee referred to the permission granted to BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in the city by the EC appointed police commissioner by withdrawing the prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr PC. "The roadshow was itself a deliberate, intentional and a criminal conspiracy to vandalise the culture and heritage of Kolkata and West Bengal and also to defame the West Bengal government and its people," her letter read.

Violence had erupted on arterial Bidhan Sarani in north Kolkata during Shah's roadshow on May 14 in which a bust of the 19th social reformer, polymath and a key figure of the Bengal Renaissance was desecrated.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

BJP and TMC supporters fought pitched battles on the streets and Amit Shah escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the roadshow and had to be escorted to safety by police.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also questioned the appointment of two retired government officers as EC special observers and not in accordance with the law. "These two special observers have shown partisan attitude and have always complied with the instructions given time and again by the central government and the ruling party at the Centre. All these issues were brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India but no justice has been done," she alleged in her letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections 2019 LS polls Phase VII Mamata Banerjee EC letter Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp