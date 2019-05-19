Home Nation

Anti-BJP alliance buzz: Chandrababu Naidu holds second round of talks with Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar

Naidu, who arrived in the national capital on Friday, had also met Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and leaders of the Communist Party of India on Saturday as well.

Published: 19th May 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu meets NCP President Sharad Pawar in New Delhi Saturday May 18 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu Sunday held a second round of talks with top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, in an apparent bid to rally support for a non-BJP government at the Centre.

He had then flew to Lucknow and met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Sunday's meeting assumes significance as Naidu is meeting Gandhi and Pawar after holding talks with the SP and BSP chiefs, who have not openly come in favour of an opposition alliance so far.

The TDP chief's deliberations are part of his efforts to unite non-NDA parties and bring them together on one platform to stake their claim for next government formation in case the NDA fails to get the majority mark.

The Telugu Desam Party chief has held several rounds of discussion with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Naidu's TDP was a part of the NDA, but quit the alliance a few months ago.

The Congress and other opposition parties have exuded the confidence of forming the next government.

Chandrababu Naidu Rahul Gandhi Sharad Pawar Congress TDP BJP NCP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

