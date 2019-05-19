Home Nation

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav did not cast his vote in Patna

It is said that a slight mismatch with the picture in his voter ID card may have resulted in him not voting.

Published: 19th May 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav couldn't cast his vote on Sunday at the polling booth of vetenary college. The entire media and supporters of  the RJD leader, who remained stationed to catch the star campaigner of Mahagathbandhan coming to cast his vote, had to return disappointed.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Till late evening, no statement from either RJD or Yadav was issued as why he couldn't cast his vote.

ALSO READ| Media person roughed-up by Tej Pratap's guards, Yadav calls it 'murder conspiracy'

However, an election official said that a slight mismatch with the picture in his voter ID card was detected. "It might be due to that mismatch that he might not have voted," said a party source. Meanwhile ,his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav casted his vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Tejashwi Yadav RJD Tejashwi Yadav voting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp