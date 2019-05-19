Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav did not cast his vote in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav couldn't cast his vote on Sunday at the polling booth of vetenary college. The entire media and supporters of the RJD leader, who remained stationed to catch the star campaigner of Mahagathbandhan coming to cast his vote, had to return disappointed.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Till late evening, no statement from either RJD or Yadav was issued as why he couldn't cast his vote.

ALSO READ| Media person roughed-up by Tej Pratap's guards, Yadav calls it 'murder conspiracy'

However, an election official said that a slight mismatch with the picture in his voter ID card was detected. "It might be due to that mismatch that he might not have voted," said a party source. Meanwhile ,his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav casted his vote.