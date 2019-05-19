Home Nation

Bypoll underway in Goa's Panaji; BJP, GSM nominees cast vote

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJP MLA and former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Published: 19th May 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

PANAJI: Polling for the by-election to Panaji Assembly seat in Goa began at 7 am on Sunday with BJP candidate Siddharth Kunkolienkar and Goa Suraksha Manch nominee Subhash Velingkar being among the early voters.

Kunkolienkar and Velingkar reach their respective polling booths soon after the voting began and exercised their democratic right.

Total 30 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, which covers areas including the state capital, where there are 22,482 eligible voters.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJP MLA and former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar, who died on March 17 due to a pancreatic related ailment, represented the constituency for nearly two-and-a-half decades since 1994.

Total six candidates, including two Independents, are contesting the bypoll.

Kunkolienkar, who earlier won twice from Panaji, is fighting to retain the BJP's hold over the seat, which is considered as its bastion.

The Congress has fielded former minister Atanasio Monserratte, who lost against Kunkolienkar in the 2017 state Assembly elections.

Monserratte had then contested as an Independent.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Valmiki Naik, who also contested from the seat in 2017 but lost.

Velingkar, the former Goa RSS chief, is contesting his first election on the ticket of his outfit Goa Suraksha Manch.

There are also two Independent candidates - Dilip Ghadi and Vijai More - in the fray.

The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panaji Bypoll Subhash Velingkar Goa Suraksha Manch Siddharth Kunkolienkar BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp