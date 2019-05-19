Home Nation

Campaign spirited, yet dignified, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Voting is underway for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats and the lone seat of its capital Chandigarh amid tight security in the seventh and final phase of the general elections.

Published: 19th May 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AMRITSAR: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and BJP's candidate from Punjab's Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the election campaign was spirited and yet dignified.

"Met my colleague in Parliament Sardar Gurjeet Singh Ji Aujla at Sri Durbar Sahib Ji this morning," he tweeted along with photos in which he was seen sharing pleasantries and exchanging notes with Aujla.

Puri, 69, in his electoral debut, is pitted against Congress incumbent MP Aujla.

"The campaign was spirited and yet dignified," Puri wrote.

"May our country continue on its path of glory and unprecedented development," he said.

The polling will continue till 6 p.m.

