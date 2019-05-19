Campaign spirited, yet dignified, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

By IANS

AMRITSAR: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and BJP's candidate from Punjab's Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the election campaign was spirited and yet dignified.

"Met my colleague in Parliament Sardar Gurjeet Singh Ji Aujla at Sri Durbar Sahib Ji this morning," he tweeted along with photos in which he was seen sharing pleasantries and exchanging notes with Aujla.

Puri, 69, in his electoral debut, is pitted against Congress incumbent MP Aujla.

"The campaign was spirited and yet dignified," Puri wrote.

"May our country continue on its path of glory and unprecedented development," he said.

Voting is underway for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats and the lone seat of its capital Chandigarh amid tight security in the seventh and final phase of the general elections.

The polling will continue till 6 p.m.