Home Nation

Irate voters pelt stones on cops in Patna's Paliganj

According to official sources, the EVMs had developed a technical snag at polling booth numbers 101 and 102 at Paliganj. 

Published: 19th May 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

patna voters, phase 7 voting

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Irked at defunct EVMs, hundreds of voters of Paliganj areas under the Patliputra LS constituency in Patna resorted to stone peltings on the cops and created a ruckus in the last phase of polling on Sunday afternoon. The irate mob damaged the EVM.

According to official sources, the EVMs had developed a technical snag at polling booth numbers 101 and 102 at Paliganj. 

The cops on duty were forced to open some rounds of fires, albeit senior denied it, in the air to quell the mob.

In another incident, reported from home district of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Nalanda, the vehicle of BDO of Nalanda was damaged by local voters when an EVM  developed a snag at booth number 299 at Rajgir. There were reports of EVMs being damaged at Rajgir too.

HR Shrinivas, chief electoral officer, said that the EVM was not out of order but damaged.

Meanwhile, DM Patna has been asked to submit a detailed report on the alleged attack on media persons by the security guards of Tej Pratap Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Final phase of voting Round 7 voting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp