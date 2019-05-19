Irate voters pelt stones on cops in Patna's Paliganj

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Irked at defunct EVMs, hundreds of voters of Paliganj areas under the Patliputra LS constituency in Patna resorted to stone peltings on the cops and created a ruckus in the last phase of polling on Sunday afternoon. The irate mob damaged the EVM.

According to official sources, the EVMs had developed a technical snag at polling booth numbers 101 and 102 at Paliganj.

The cops on duty were forced to open some rounds of fires, albeit senior denied it, in the air to quell the mob.

In another incident, reported from home district of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Nalanda, the vehicle of BDO of Nalanda was damaged by local voters when an EVM developed a snag at booth number 299 at Rajgir. There were reports of EVMs being damaged at Rajgir too.

HR Shrinivas, chief electoral officer, said that the EVM was not out of order but damaged.

Meanwhile, DM Patna has been asked to submit a detailed report on the alleged attack on media persons by the security guards of Tej Pratap Yadav.