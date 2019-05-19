Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 'Go back' slogan against BJP leader Babul Supriyo

Trinamool has lost all its credibility and when they say that they do not believe in violence, people won't believe them, Supriyo added.

Published: 19th May 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Some locals raised "go back" slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday when the singer-turned-politician was taking to the media after casting his vote at a booth in Jorasanko in the North Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency.

Supriyo immediately left the spot.

Before leaving, Supriyo blamed the Trinamool Congress and said that it has become the ruling party's common practice to claim that BJP candidates create ruckus wherever they go.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"I have come here just to cast my vote and I was interacting happily with you all," Supriyo told reporters.

Trinamool has lost all its credibility and when they say that they do not believe in violence, people won't believe them, Supriyo added.

The nine remaining parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal went to the polls in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babul Supriyo BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp