Lok Sabha elections 2019: 'Go back' slogan against BJP leader Babul Supriyo

By IANS

KOLKATA: Some locals raised "go back" slogans against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday when the singer-turned-politician was taking to the media after casting his vote at a booth in Jorasanko in the North Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency.

Supriyo immediately left the spot.

Before leaving, Supriyo blamed the Trinamool Congress and said that it has become the ruling party's common practice to claim that BJP candidates create ruckus wherever they go.

"I have come here just to cast my vote and I was interacting happily with you all," Supriyo told reporters.

Trinamool has lost all its credibility and when they say that they do not believe in violence, people won't believe them, Supriyo added.

The nine remaining parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal went to the polls in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.