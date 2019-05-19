Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nitish casts vote along with son, says polls should not be of long duration

Published: 19th May 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar along with his son Nishant exercised their franchises at Madhya Vidhyalaya polling booth in the residential premises of Raj Bhawan under the Digha assembly of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday.

This was the first time that Kumar cast his vote with his son in Patna. Till 2014, he had been voting at his birthplace Bakhatiyarpur.

They polled at booth number 326 in Madhya Vidhyalaya.

Kumar after casting his vote interacted with the media persons outside the limits of polling booths and said that the electorates will wisely decide the nation's fate. 

He also said that the duration of the election should not be so long.

He also talked about shooting off a letter advising all parties to come to a consensus for having not "big gap" between two phases as it is not convenient for the voters.

"The election should wrap up as much early as it could be possible for the convenient for voters", Kumar said.

He also in reply to a media query condemned Pragya Thakur's highly objectionable comment on Nathuram Godse.

On the other hand, deputy CM and senior leader of BJP Sushil Kumar Modi also advocated for a shorter gap between one and another phase of the election.

He said the fair and peaceful elections can be conducted in four phases in Bihar as the time of poll violence had ended here.

"In fact, Bihar BJP had also as a national party demanded 4 phases of elections. But the phases are decided by the election commission of India keeping all official factors and formalities in mind", Modi said.

The Bihar CM's son Nishant also spoke briefly to the media and said that the voters should come out of their homes and cast their votes.

He also said that people should vote for the NDA while expressing his happiness over casting vote.

Sources said that a day before the final phase of polling, Nitish worshipped around the Bodhi tree planted in the premises of his official residence at Patna and relaxed after more than a month long hectic electioneering of attending and addressing 171 rallies for the NDA.

