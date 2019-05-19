Home Nation

Married woman gangraped in Rajasthan's Bikaner

By PTI

BIKANER: In yet another case of gang-rape, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place near here where she had gone to collect firewood, police said Sunday.

"The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in wee hours.

On the victim's complaint, the police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the station house officer added.

The Bikaner gang-rape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in the district's Thanagaji area.

The Alwar gang-rape case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government. A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.

