Home Nation

Naxal shutdown in Maharastra's Gadchiroli sees stray incidents

The two were killed in an encounter in Gunderwahi forest in Gadchiroli when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti-Naxal unit, were combing the area.

Published: 19th May 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NAGPUR: Incidents of a road roller being torched, roads being blocked besides putting up of posters against the administration and security forces were reported Sunday during the shutdown call given by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said.

The Naxals, through posters put up earlier this week, had claimed that the shutdown was a protest against the killing by security forces of woman Naxals Ramco alias Kamla Narote and Shilpa Durva on April 27, 2019.

The two were killed in an encounter in Gunderwahi forest in Gadchiroli when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti-Naxal unit, were combing the area.

Around midnight, the ultras set ablaze a road roller in Kumargudda village in Bhamragad tehsil, and also put up several banners in the area, an official said.

Police said the weekly markets in Etapalli and Bhamragad were closed on Sunday due to the shutdown call.

A press release by the Gadchiroli SP office Sunday informed that Naxals, as part of their bandh call, had put up banners and blocked roads in the Gurupalli area of Etapalli tehsil and Arawada area in Bhamragad.

The release, however, claimed that the villagers tore down several Naxal banners and burnt them in a heap.

The banners claimed Narote and Durva were first held, tortured and then killed by security forces.

Ramco and Durva were carrying rewards of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 4 lakh on their heads respectively, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naxals Gadchiroli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp