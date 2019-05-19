Home Nation

PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath violates poll code: TMC in letter to EC

The party also said the prime minister even announced that the master plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at the temple town.

Published: 19th May 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after paying obeisance at Kedarnath Temple during his two day pilgrimage to Himalayan shrines in Rudraprayag district Saturday May 18 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The TMC wrote to the Election Commission Sunday alleging the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath is a violation of the model code of conduct.

"Even though the Election campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha is over as long as back on May 17 at 6 pm, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct," Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in the letter.

He said the prime minister even announced that the master plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at the temple town.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"lt is absolutely unethical and morally incorrect."

"Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly."

"Modi Modi" chants are also being heard from the background," he said.

The TMC leader said all these moves were well calculated with the "ill intention to influence the voters" on the polling day.

It is unfortunate that the poll body has not taken any action against the PM, it added.

"Election Commission, the highest body and the eyes and ears of the democratic process, remains blind and deaf to the gross violation of the MCC. I would request you to take immediate action and stop telecast of such surreptitious and unfair campaign which is also morally wrong," he said.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, reached Kedarnath on Saturday and is expected to be at Badrinath temple Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress TMC PM Modi Narendra Modi Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp