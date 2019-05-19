Home Nation

Rahul hails women for playing key role in polls, says voices of 'mothers, sisters' must be heard

The Congress chief's remarks came as polling began for the final phase of the polls in 59 seats to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed women for playing a key role in the general elections and said the voices of "mothers and sisters" must be heard.

"Today is the 7th and last phase of polling. Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters whose voices must be heard. I salute them all," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Do vote in the last phase of the general elections to make the country liberal and progressive." 

"One vote, will make the future of the youth empowered. One vote, will take the farmers towards loan waiver. One vote, will take small traders towards profit. One vote, will get the deprived 'Nyay' (justice)," he said.

