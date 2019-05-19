Home Nation

Seventh Phase: BJP accuses Bengal police of colluding with anti-social elements

Clashes between groups were reported from Bhatpara area of the North 24 Paragana in West Bengal.

Published: 19th May 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash Vijayvargiya with Union home minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

INDORE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya accused West Bengal police of working hand in glove with the anti-social elements in spreading violence in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, about an incident in the state's North 24 Paragana district where a vehicle was set on fire, Vijayvargiya said, "Goons came in two vehicles in which police sticker was also posted. They hurled bombs and fired. One of our polling agents Ganesh Singh was also attacked. After people realised that it wasn't police but goons, they cornered the vehicle and goons had to flee, leaving one car behind. It is a very dangerous trend that both police administration and goons are collectively spreading terrorism in the state."

Clashes between groups were reported from Bhatpara area of the North 24 Paragana in West Bengal. Locals alleged that some people hurled bombs, fired shots and set a car of fire. Security forces have been deployed in the area.

West Bengal went to polls in all phases of the elections, with Seventh phase of polling underway today. Votes are due to be counted on May 23.

All six phases of ongoing Polls in West Bengal were marred with violence. Last week, a convoy of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Khejuri area of Purba Medinipur district.

TAGS
Kailash Vijayvargiya Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Modi vs Mamata

Comments

