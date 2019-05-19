Seventh Phase: Conjoined twins vote separately as two individuals in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Patna's conjoined young twins-Sabah and Farah (23), exercised their electoral franchise for the first time in Samanpura locality as two separate voters. In 2015, the twins were inscribed on a single electorate identity card treating them as a single entity.

The twins are enrolled for voting in the Digha assembly segment under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Each of them polled their votes and expressed happiness thereafter.

In the high profile parliamentary seat, Congress candidate actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is pitted against Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.