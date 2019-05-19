Home Nation

Seventh Phase: Conjoined twins vote separately as two individuals in Patna

The twins are enrolled for voting in the Digha assembly segment under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.  

Published: 19th May 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

conjoined voters in Bihar

Conjoined sisters Sabah and Farah cast their votes as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Patna's conjoined young twins-Sabah and Farah (23), exercised their electoral franchise for the first time in Samanpura locality as two separate voters. In 2015, the twins were inscribed on a single electorate identity card treating them as a single entity.

Each of them polled their votes and expressed happiness thereafter.

In the high profile parliamentary seat, Congress candidate actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is pitted against Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Patna Sahib Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

