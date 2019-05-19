Home Nation

Trinamool MP Moon Moon Sen says Kolkata clashes 'tiny bit of violence'

Moon Moon Sen said that no Bengali would have participated in the vandalism unless he has changed parties from the Trinamool. 

Published: 19th May 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool MP Moon Moon Sen

Trinamool MP Moon Moon Sen (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Yesteryears actress and outgoing Trinamool MP from Bankura Moon Moon Sen on Sunday described the recent violent clashes in the city during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow as "a tiny bit of violence".

A bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was smashed at the college named after the social reformer after supporters of the BJP and the Trinamool clashed during the BJP President's roadshow in College Street last Tuesday.

ALSO READ: As Vidyasagar statue politics peaks, Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe vandalism

When asked about the desecration incident, Sen told a news channel after casting her vote: "Things have been polarised for the last six years in Bengal and it wasn't the Bengalis. There may have been a little bit of violence like in other states, but no one talks about the violence in the last five years in Uttar Pradesh...This is a tiny bit of violence." 

Sen's comments came on a day when widespread violence and political clashes were witnessed during the seventh and final phase of polling in the state spread across nine Lok Sabha constituencies.

ALSO READ: Bengal police trying to wipe out evidence of Vidyasagar statue desecration, says Modi

Sen, the daughter of legendary actress late Suchitra Sen, also said that no Bengali would have participated in the vandalism "unless he has changed parties from the Trinamool." 

"We are secular in Kolkata... Non-Bengalis include Sikhs, Jews, Armenians, Gujaratis, Muslims, everyone. There are so many Tagore statues, but no one has broken them. This is vandalism," said Sen, who's the Trinamool candidate from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

