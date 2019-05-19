West Bengal: Diamond Harbour BJP candidate Nilanjan Roy's car vandalised

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Diamond Harbour candidate Nilanjan Roy's car was vandalized on Sunday as the constituency witnessed the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Roy alleged that if Trinamool backed miscreants can attack his car, then it is impossible for the voters in the area to feel secured.

"The Election Commission has failed to manage the Central forces and state police. Else how can my car be vandalized in the presence of the police," Roy told the media.

Blaming his Trinamool opponent and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee for hatching the conspiracy, he said: "There was a plan to murder me. This attack has been directed by Abhishek Banerjee".

Outgoing BJP outgoing MP and the party's Asansol candidate Babul Supriyo condemned the incidents of attacks on his party nominees.

"TMChi goons continue to vandalize BJP candidates' vehicles in areas like Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour, and to threaten BJP supporters but regardless of that people have been showing solidarity with the Lotus league...," Supriyo tweeted.