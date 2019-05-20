Home Nation

Entire Opposition in political ICU after exit polls: Giriraj Singh

His jibe at the Opposition came after exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led NDA to retain power at the Centre.

Published: 20th May 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Monday said that the entire Opposition leaders slipped into oblivion after the exit polls came out on Sunday.

His jibe at the Opposition came after exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Singh's tweet in Hindi roughly translates as, "The entire Opposition, including Mamta Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu, has reached ICU politically after seeing exit polls. Now after 23rd, all these people should introspect for a better future,"

However, the Opposition parties have termed the exit polls as wrong.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Giriraj Singh BJP leader Exit polls Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp