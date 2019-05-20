Entire Opposition in political ICU after exit polls: Giriraj Singh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Monday said that the entire Opposition leaders slipped into oblivion after the exit polls came out on Sunday.

His jibe at the Opposition came after exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Singh's tweet in Hindi roughly translates as, "The entire Opposition, including Mamta Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu, has reached ICU politically after seeing exit polls. Now after 23rd, all these people should introspect for a better future,"

However, the Opposition parties have termed the exit polls as wrong.