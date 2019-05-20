Exit polls showing expected results, we look forward to May 23: VK Singh

Home Nation

Elections for 543 seats in the Lok Sabha were held between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

Published: 20th May 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

VK Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh (File | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister General (retd) VK Singh on Monday welcomed the exit polls and said that the predictions reflect years of hard work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the centre.

"The exit polls show trends that one had expected owing to the hard work of our government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modiji. We remain confident about our work and performance and look forward to May 23. #PhirEKBaarModiSarkaar," General Singh tweeted.

His tweets came after exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

While the BJP and its coalition partners have said that the exit polls are showing the complete picture, the Opposition parties have termed the exit polls as wrong.

