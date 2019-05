By ANI

DADRA: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Silvassa city on Sunday night.

Massive flames and dense smoke rose up to the sky, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life or injury to any individual has been reported so far.