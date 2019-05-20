Home Nation

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar cross-examined in defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani​

The hearing saw a heated exchange of arguments between the advocates of Akbar and Ramani.

Published: 20th May 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The cross-examination of former Union Minister MJ Akbar continued on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani.

The hearing saw a heated exchange of arguments between two senior advocates -- Akbar's counsel Geeta Luthra and Ramani's counsel Rebecca John -- as Luthra objected to many questions asked by John.

The hearing was taking place before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

TAGS
MJ Akbar Priya Ramani​ me too

Comments

