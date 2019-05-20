Haryana police arrests most-wanted criminal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police on Monday arrested Vinod Mitathal, one of the most-wanted and dreaded criminal, from Churu district in Rajasthan. With over four dozen criminal cases registered against him in Haryana and Rajasthan, Vinod also carried a cash reward of Rs three lakh and had been absconding for the past nine years.

While cash reward of Rs two lakh was announced on his head by Bhiwani Police and Rs 50,000 each by Rohtak and Jhajjar police. Police have also recovered three 9 mm pistols, 6 cartridges and 9 cartridges of .315 bore from him.

Acting on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Bhiwani, Ganga Ram Punia, a joint team of Anti Vehicle Theft and Cyber Cell, Bhiwani on specific inputs with the help of Rajasthan Police nabbed the alleged accused Vinod Mitathal from Dudlasar village in Rajasthan. Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava congratulated SP Bhiwani and his team for their significant achievement to nab the most-wanted criminal.

Mitathal, a resident of village Mitathal in Bhiwani, was wanted for several heinous crime including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and ransom.

The court has already sentenced him in 12 different cases out of 49 registered. He came on parole after sentenced life imprisonment in a case. The accused even propagated a false drama of his kidnapping in year 2010 to avoid being jailed.

During preliminary interrogation, Vinod has confessed to having involved in nine cases of crime after absconding from parole. He along with his associates had allegedly kidnapped and killed Dr K.L. Bawa in 2016. He was also involved in the kidnapping of Hanuman Prasad, a trader in 2018, snatching of a Creta car from Biran-Bapora road in 2019 and attempt to murder of Jaibir.

Police have also arrested Praveen, a close aide of Vinod from Bhiwani.