Home Nation

Haryana police arrests most-wanted criminal

Vinod Mitathal, a resident of village Mitathal in Bhiwani, was wanted for several heinous crime including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and ransom.

Published: 20th May 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police on Monday arrested Vinod Mitathal, one of the most-wanted and dreaded criminal, from Churu district in Rajasthan. With over four dozen criminal cases registered against him in Haryana and Rajasthan, Vinod also carried a cash reward of Rs three lakh and had been absconding for the past nine years.

While cash reward of Rs two lakh was announced on his head by Bhiwani Police and Rs 50,000 each by Rohtak and Jhajjar police. Police have also recovered three 9 mm pistols, 6 cartridges and 9 cartridges of .315 bore from him.

Acting on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Bhiwani, Ganga Ram Punia, a joint team of Anti Vehicle Theft and Cyber Cell, Bhiwani on specific inputs with the help of Rajasthan Police nabbed the alleged accused Vinod Mitathal from Dudlasar village in Rajasthan. Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava congratulated SP Bhiwani and his team for their significant achievement to nab the most-wanted criminal.

Mitathal, a resident of village Mitathal in Bhiwani, was wanted for several heinous crime including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and ransom.

The court has already sentenced him in 12 different cases out of 49 registered. He came on parole after sentenced life imprisonment in a case. The accused even propagated a false drama of his kidnapping in year 2010 to avoid being jailed.

During preliminary interrogation, Vinod has confessed to having involved in nine cases of crime after absconding from parole. He along with his associates had allegedly kidnapped and killed Dr K.L. Bawa in 2016. He was also involved in the kidnapping of Hanuman Prasad, a trader in 2018, snatching of a Creta car from Biran-Bapora road in 2019 and attempt to murder of Jaibir.

Police have also arrested Praveen, a close aide of Vinod from Bhiwani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Most-wanted criminal Vinod Mitathal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp