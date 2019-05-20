In post-poll spurt of crimes, Bihar witnesses loots and murder

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In post-poll spurt of crimes, criminals had a field day on Monday in Bihar. In Patna's Malahipakri areas, a student of class 11, identified as Aman Raj, was knifed to death under the Kankarbagh PS limits on Monday evening. The crime sent the residents of locality into a panic.

The assailants after stabbing the student to death escaped unchallenged by the public, who dare not rush to chase the assalaints, rather remained static as mute and hapless spectators.

Police sources said the deceased was on way to a private coaching institution when he was stabbed.

He died during treatment in Patna Medical College and Hospital because of excess bleeding held till the victim was brought.

In another incident, criminals looted Rs 12 lakh from a Katihar based prominent trader of rice on Monday. In Bhagalpur also, criminals looted Rs 70000 from a branch of Bandhan Bank and attempted to unlock the cash chest of the bank.

While fleeing with cash and disk box of the CCTV camera.