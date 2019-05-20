Home Nation

In post-poll spurt of crimes, Bihar witnesses loots and murder

The assailants after stabbing the student to death escaped unchallenged by the public, who dare not rush to chase the assalaints, rather remained static as mute and hapless spectators.

Published: 20th May 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In post-poll spurt of crimes, criminals had a field day on Monday in Bihar. In Patna's Malahipakri areas, a student of class 11, identified as Aman Raj, was knifed to death under the Kankarbagh PS limits on Monday evening. The crime sent the residents of locality into a panic.

The assailants after stabbing the student to death escaped unchallenged by the public, who dare not rush to chase the assalaints, rather remained static as mute and hapless spectators.

Police sources said the deceased was on way to a private coaching institution when he was stabbed.

He died during treatment in Patna Medical College and Hospital because of excess bleeding held till the victim was brought.

In another incident, criminals looted Rs 12 lakh from a Katihar based prominent trader of rice on Monday. In Bhagalpur also, criminals looted Rs 70000 from a branch of Bandhan Bank and attempted to unlock the cash chest of the bank.

While fleeing with cash and disk box of the CCTV camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Lok Sabha polls CCTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp