J&K Magisterial probe ordered into Doda killing

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four days after a middle-aged man was killed in an attack by suspected cow vigilantes in communally sensitive Bhaderwah area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Sunday ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, while curfew was relaxed for the first time in four days.

Doda District Magistrate Sagar D Doifode ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of 50-year-old Nayeem Ahmed of Qilla Mohallah, Bhaderwah.

Nayeem was killed by suspected cow vigilantes in an early morning attack in Nalthi area of Bhaderwah on Thursday. One of his associates escaped with minor injuries in the attack.

The DM appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate Thatri Mohammad Anwar Bandey as inquiry officer for the magisterial probe.

An official said that no untoward incident was reported when the curfew was relaxed for two hours on Sunday.