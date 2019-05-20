Home Nation

May 23: A day to celebrate India's democracy

The inspiring thing about that voter registration and turnout is that the government worked diligently to make it happen.

Published: 20th May 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Election officers check the identity of voters before allowing them to cast their votes during the seventh and final phase of national elections, on the outskirts of Varanasi.

Election officers check the identity of voters before allowing them to cast their votes during the seventh and final phase of national elections, on the outskirts of Varanasi. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

On May 23, the seven-week long Indian election process will come to an end. The votes will be counted and a winner will be declared. No matter who wins, the real winner will be Indias democracy. I say this as an Indian American who has had the privilege of living in the two largest - and, I would add, greatest - democracies in the world. I have watched in awe as this years election in India has unfolded. It brought back memories of Indias national election of 2014. The scope and size of that election was unrivalled in the history of the world.

There were 815 million eligible Indian voters at that election. The registration for that election was more than 100 million voters higher than the 2009 election - an increase of almost 15 per cent. The election process required approximately 1.1 million government workers and 5.5 million employees to help voters at 1.4 million voting machines in 9,30,00 polling stations. The voter turnout of over 66 per cent was the highest in the history of India's national elections.

The inspiring thing about that voter registration and turnout is that the government worked diligently to make it happen. In the lead-up to that election, the Election Commission implemented a national initiative called Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). According to H.S. Brahma, in the run-up to the election, SVEEP did work "on a massive scale to educate voters, especially the vulnerable ones - illiterate, poor, marginalized - as well as women and youth."

ALSO READ: A second Narendra Modi term needs to be bolder than first

Fast forward to this year's elections. There are approximately 900 million eligible voters. And, it is reported, that there are at least 11 million poll workers and 2.3 million electronic voting machines.

And, once again, India is doing everything it can to ensure that all voters who desire to vote can do so regardless of their literacy level of location. In an article for the Washington Post, Niha Masih highlights that for the first time India's voting machines have a candidate's photo as well as the party symbol. India's seven national parties and sixty-four state parties have their own fixed symbols. The Election Commission has a pool of "free" symbols" that can be used by the thousands of other, smaller party organizations across the country.

Another article tells the wonderful true story of a team of election workers who traveled 300 miles over mountainous roads and shaky bridges for a period of four days to set up a polling booth for one voter. This tale says it all about the desire of India to enfranchise its voters. Its focus is to expand the voting pool and to increase participation. That stands in stark contrast to the emphasis in the United States in recent national election cycles which has been to attempt to restrict and/or reduce participation.

ALSO READ: General election 2019 - The turning point

According to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, since the 2010 elections, 25 states have put new restrictions in place to make it harder to vote; 14 of those states had new voting restrictions during the 2016 presidential election contest between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

This comparison shows that India's election process empowers voters. As Ornit Shani, a scholar at the University of Haifa, Israel, that approach can be traced back to the founding of the country. In her book, How India Became Democratic: Citizenship and Making the Universal Franchise details how India was established at the outset as a country empowering its diverse population as voters.

In his recent article for Foreign Affairs, Ruchir Sharma cites that diversity as a strength observing that "India's diversity is also a source of political resilience, as strong subnational identities provide a check on ethnic and religious nationalism." He ends that article by asserting, "At a time when democracy is said to be in retreat around the world it is still thriving in India."

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2019 - Can east, south offset BJP deficit?

It makes me even more proud that India with its elections is teaching a lesson in democracy from which the U.S. and the world can learn. That lesson is that enhancing and enabling citizen participation in the political and electoral process makes a democracy more vital and vibrant.

I say thank you for that lesson and for making May 23 a day to celebrate the Indian democracy. It is not perfect - far from it. But India's democracy shines as a beacon of light in a world that is becoming increasingly darker. India has the potential to become a champion of democracy around the globe. If it realizes that potential it will bring about a new dawn for democracy in the 21st century.

(The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to Indian-American civic and thought leader based in Washington DC - Frank F Islam, and not necessarily to organization, committee or other group or individual.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India India democracy Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp