Nitish Kumar's son proud of work done by his father and 'Modi uncle'

PATNA: Nishant Kumar is indifferent to a career in politics but feels proud of the development work done by his father and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his 'uncle' Narendra Modi.

"Since PM Narendra Modi is with my father, he is like an uncle to me. He has done a lot of good work for the nation against corruption through demonetization and against terror through the surgical strike," he said after casting his vote in the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat on Sunday.

"My father has done a lot of good work in the state in the last 13 years in terms of providing electricity, good roads, maintaining law and order and so on," he said, adding that the public is aware of the government's efforts.

Exuding confidence, he said that the people of the country will vote the NDA to power for another five years.