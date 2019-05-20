Home Nation

PDP activist succumbs to injuries after militants attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Mohammad Jamal, who was shot at inside his residence at Zungalpora village on Sunday night, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS hospital.

SRINAGAR: A Peoples Democratic Party activist, who was shot at by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Monday, an official said.

Mohammad Jamal, who was shot at inside his residence at Zungalpora village on Sunday night, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS hospital, the official said.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of her party worker.

"Heartbreaking. Party workers in Kashmir put their neck on the line & have to suffer for their beliefs," Mufti tweeted.

"Ironic that such mindless violence is justified in the name of Islam in the month of Ramzan.Shame on these cowards who call themselves Muslims."

Former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also condemned the killing.

"The reckless killing of civilians at the hands of both the parties involved in the conflict continues unabated. Whether a civilian is killed by the bullet from one side or the other side, it is loss of precious human life," Tarigami said in a statement.

"Whose 'cause' is fulfilled by the killings of civilians? Unfortunately, it is a Kashmiri who is getting killed every day," the CPI(M) leader added.

