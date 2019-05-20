Home Nation

OP Rajbhar welcomes dismissal from UP cabinet, says Yogi government has not done enough for backward castes

Asserting that he will continue to fight for the rights of people of his community, Rajbhar also said that it was decided long ago that he will be removed from the cabinet.

Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (File | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar on Monday welcomed the decision of his dismissal from Uttar Pradesh cabinet and accused the state government of not doing enough for the backward caste people.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "We welcome his decision. The Chief Minister has taken a very good decision. He formed Social Justice Committee and threw its report in a dustbin, he didn't have spare time to implement it. I request him to implement the Social Justice Committee's report as quickly as he took this decision today."

UP Governor accepts Yogi's request, sacks Om Prakash Rajbhar from state cabinet

Asserting that he will continue to fight for the rights of people of his community, Rajbhar also said that it was decided long ago that he will be removed from the cabinet.

"On the night of April 13-14 when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asked me to contest an election from their party else leave but I told him that I will contest from my party only. On the same day, it was decided that I will be removed from the cabinet."

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik had accepted CM Yogi Adityanath's request and had dismissed Rajbhar from the post of Minister for Backward Class Welfare and 'Divyangjan' Empowerment in UP cabinet with immediate effect. The action was taken after receiving a letter from CM Yogi Adityanath in this regard.

Seven members of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party including OP Rajbhar's son Arvind Rajbhar also dismissed from their services in committees set up by Uttar Pradesh Government with immediate effect.

