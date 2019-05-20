Rape slur against Tripura MLA by tribal woman

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A tribal woman in Tripura has filed an FIR against a young MLA in the state alleging that he had exploited her sexually promising marriage but ditched her.



The 29-year-old accused, Dhananjoy Tripura, is also a tribal. He is from the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) which is a constituent of the state’s BJP-led coalition government.



In her complaint, the woman said they had been in an “affair” for two years.



“He had raped me several times at a residence in Abhaynagar locality of Agartala. He developed a physical relationship with me promising to marry me but discarded me eventually,” she alleged.



A case under Sections 417 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of IPC was registered. The FIR was lodged in Mandwai but the police transferred the case to East Agartala Women Police Station as Abhaynagar, the place of the alleged crime, falls under this police station.



The woman’s statement was recorded before a magistrate after she had been medically examined.



The accused MLA described the charge of rape as part of a “political conspiracy” to malign him and his party. He threatened to sue complainant.



IPFT leaders have remained mum. Opposition Congress and CPI-M demanded the MLA’s arrest.