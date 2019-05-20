Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj to visit Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday for CFM meet

Sushma Swaraj had attended the last CFM meeting in Beijing in April 2018.

Published: 20th May 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Kyrghyztan on Tuesday where she will represent India at the two-day meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)here.

In a statement released here on Monday, the External Affairs Ministry said this will be the second CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of the SCO. Sushma Swaraj had attended the last CFM meeting in Beijing in April 2018.

"India actively took part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year. The next SCO Summit will be held in Bishkek in June," the statement said.

Sushma Swaraj will also issue a joint call of SCO Foreign Ministers on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The CFM meeting iwill review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek on June 13-14 and also exchange views on topical issues of international and regional importance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CFM meeting Kyrghyztan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp