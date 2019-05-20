Two arrested in Punjab for live streaming of voting on Facebook

Home Nation

By IANS

MOHALI: You must have read about people live streaming suicides, shootings and other crimes on Facebook Live but police here have arrested two local leaders for uploading videos of casting their votes on the platform.

The police arrested Rahul Kalia, a Congress leader, and Bhanu Partap, a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor of Ward No. 3 in Kurali municipal council in Mohali after they shot a video on Facebook Live while voting in the seventh and final phase of voting on Sunday, the local media reported.

Kalia uploaded his video of casting vote at booth number 150 in the Kharar segment of the Sri Anandpur Sahib Constituency on Facebook Live.

The police immediately took action and first asked both of them to first remove the voting video from Facebook, and then booked them under the appropriate sections of the Representation of the People (RPA) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the incident was reported, the Election Commission's presiding officer Joginder Singh was removed from his duty.

