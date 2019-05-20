Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is now BJP's star campaigner, second only to PM Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath's popularity and crowd pulling capacity has endeared him to the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS cadres.

Published: 20th May 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now been established as BJP's biggest star campaigner, second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister addressed 137 elections meetings. He began his campaign from Saharanpur after offering prayers at the Shakumbhari Devi temple and then campaigned on every constituency in the state.

He went more than once on seats where the candidates sent in their requests. In Gorakhpur, Adityanath addressed 25 meetings as the seat was directly linked to his own prestige.

ALSO READ: Will Uttar Pradesh be 'bellwether' or exception again?

Adityanath's popularity and crowd pulling capacity has endeared him to the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS cadres.

With his firebrand image, Adityanath is the ideal leader to reach out to BJP's traditional voters and keep the Hindu voters in good humour.

Moreover, he has a huge following as head of the Goraksh Peeth which belongs to the Nath sect that has an appeal in almost all states of the country including the northeast states.

"In states like Maharashtra and Gujarat that have a large workforce from Uttar Pradesh, particularly Purvanchal areas, Yogi Adityanath are very popular. His Hindutva pitch also appeals to the people," said a Yogi supporter.

ALSO READ: Exit polls 2019 - Future tense for Grand Alliance in Uttar Pradesh?

Adityanath's 'Ali versus Bajrangbali' speeches during elections may have earned him a ban of 72 hours from the Election Commission but the speech further reaffirmed his image as a Hindu hardliner.

In his two years as Chief Minister Adityanath has refused to develop his image in conformity with the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' concept.

He has refused to attend the Eid prayers at Idgah which has been a tradition for all Chief Ministers in Uttar Pradesh. He proudly proclaimed in the state Assembly that he was a Hindu and did not celebrate Eid. His decision to shut down illegal slaughterhouses was another step in this direction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp