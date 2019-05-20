West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 to be out on May 21, here's how to check

By UNI

KOLKATA: The results of West Bengal Madhyamik examinations which ended on February 22 last, will be out on Tuesday ( May 21), according to the board officials.

The report could be seen at www.wbbse.org, www.wb.allresults.nic.in , www.examresults.net, www.exametc.com, www.indiaresult.com, and www.result.shiksha , the official websites, from 1000 hours onward.

The exams were held between February 12-22, 2019.

Board president Kalyanmoy Singha said this time girls outnumbered boys in the board exam appearances as total 10, 66,000 candidates sat for written tests.

Of the total candidates, 56.65 per cent were girls.