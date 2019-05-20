With polls done and dusted, NaMo TV goes off air

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Namo TV, launched to publicise the Narendra Modi government’s achievements, has gone off air. The BJP-sponsored channel was launched on March 31 and was available on various DTH platforms.BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said it went off air with effect from May 17 “when all campaign had to be paused”.

“NaMo TV went off air. It served as an advertisement slot and was scheduled to last till the end of the elections. We got a message from the monitoring team,” said a source in the poll panel.

The channel ran with a logo with the picture of the Prime Minister on it. It was available on Airtel, DishTV, Tata SKy among other DTH operators.

Since its inception, NaMo TV has run into controversy with the Opposition complaining to the Election Commission that it violated the Model Code of Conduct and it would disturb a level-playing field ahead of the elections.

Following this, the EC sought a report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry responded saying NaMo TV was merely an advertisement platform and that it did not require the ministry’s permission to air its content. The channel broadcast speeches of Modi at campaign rallies and also ran scrolls at the bottom with his speeches.