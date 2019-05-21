13 students injured in violence in Muzaffarnagar college

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least 13 students, including three girls, of a college here were injured when they were attacked by another group over old enmity, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, they said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital and a case has been registered against 26 students, of which only six have been identified, station house officer of Miranpur police station, Pankaj Tyagi said.

An FIR was filed by assistant director of Bhagwant Institute of Technology, Raghav Mehra.

According to the complainant, the students were in class when another group of students entered the college and beat them up over old enmity.

The students were attacked with sticks.

Security has been tightened in the college after the incident, the police said.