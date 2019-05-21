Home Nation

Ahmedabad woman opts for 'Chicken Dinner' with PUBG mate over hubby and kid

The case came to light when she called the 181 Abhayam women helpline seeking help to get divorce.

Published: 21st May 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

PUBG

PUBG online game (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Online game PUBG (PlayerUnknown Battleground) has taken the world by storm and has spawned myriad situations and new highs in addiction.

Now take the recent case of this Ahmedabad woman, all of 19 and married with a year-old baby, who wants divorce from her husband, not because of any domestic feud or discord, but because of her immense indulgence in PUBG.

The case came to light when she called the 181 Abhayam women helpline seeking help to get divorce.

ALSO READ: Students use PUBG tournaments to make quick cash

However, she did not mention this in the first place. She wanted to be lodged at a women's observation home, away from her family and her parents, so that she could play at leisure with her gaming partner.

"The girl called 181 and told us that she wants to be at a women's observation home as it is not working out with her husband nor she wanted to go to her parents' home as they had taken away her cell phone," says Falguni Patel, Coordinator at Abhayam.

"When we told her that she won't be allowed to use her phone or to go out from observation home since it is supposed to be for the protection of women, she dropped the idea. Then she sought help to reach her friend, who she revealed much later during the counselling session, was her PUBG gaming partner whom she came into contact while playing the game," Falguni Patel told IANS.

ALSO READ: Teenager scolded for playing PUBG ends life in Hyderabad

Her husband did not like her obsession with the game and refused to let her play, which caused tension between them and she decided to leave her husband and went to her parents. Even they didn't like her addiction and took away her mobile phone.

Patel said the counsellors explained to her not to take such crucial decisions in a rush, just for the sake of a game as her marriage of two years, as well as the life of her child, was at stake.

"Our counsellors assured her to help her arrive at a proper matured decision, making her realize the future uncertainties and consequences since they encounter such cases often," she added.

ALSO READ: Indian cities ban PUBG to stop young players turning ‘psychopaths’

"During four hours of counselling, we advised her to give her husband and marriage a second chance. She agreed to it and we gave her a unique ID number for 181 helpline so that we could identify the case quickly and work accordingly, but she has not made any such attempt," Falguni Patel said.

"Our counsellors also informed her parents and recommended that she needed psychological assistance to get over her addiction," she added. Patel said this was the second case of a girl addicted to PUBG.

PUBG is an online multi-player battle royale game (available free on mobile platforms) developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.

The game has been banned in Nepal, Iraq and some parts of India after reports of the adverse health impact on the players who played it for long periods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ahmedabad PUBG PUBG game PUBG online game PUBG Chicken Dinner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp