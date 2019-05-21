Home Nation

Election Commission announces re-polling at one booth in Kolkata's Uttar constituency

ECI declared void the poll held on May 19 at polling station number 200 of the Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency.

Published: 21st May 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 12:37 PM

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at a booth in Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency.

The re-polling will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 am to 6 pm.

BJP's Rahul Sinha, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay and CPI(M)'s Kaninika Bose Ghosh are in the fray from Kolkata Uttar constituency.

Earlier on Monday, a BJP delegation led by Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway minister Piyush Goyal approached the EC and urged it to conduct re-polling in the constituencies where violence had taken place during all the phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

The delegation had also requested the EC to withdraw false cases made against BJP leaders in West Bengal.

Large scale violence was reported from different parliamentary constituencies across West Bengal in all the seventh phase of the general elections with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP blaming each other for the violence.

Kolkata repolling Uttar constituency repolling Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

