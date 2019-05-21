Home Nation

Environment Ministry to display photos of highly endangered animals at airports to check their illegal trade

The campaign 'Not all animals migrate by choice' has been launched ahead of the International Day of Biological Diversity, to be celebrated on May 22.

Published: 21st May 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

FROM THE WILD: The Indian Pangolin that was rescued by the forest department officials | Express Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A campaign to protect "highly endangered" animals -Tiger, Pangolin and Star Tortoise- hunted for illegal trading internationally, has been launched by the Ministry of Environment at major airports in the country.

The campaign 'Not all animals migrate by choice' has been launched ahead of the International Day of Biological Diversity, to be celebrated on May 22, by C K Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forests and actor and United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza here.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), UN Environment and GMR Group are also part of the campaign.

"Conservation is innate to India's ethos. While wildlife faces threat across the globe and India's flora and fauna's demand continues in illegal global markets, in keeping with our stringent provisions for protection of wildlife under the Wild life (Protection) Act, 1972, efforts towards creating awareness among public at large would go a long way to help protect our wildlife," said Mishra.

"In the first phase of the campaign, Tiger, Pangolin, Star Tortoise and Tokay Gecko have been chosen as they are highly endangered due to illegal trading in International markets.

"Tiger is traded for its skin, bones and body parts; Pangolin, the most illegally traded wild mammal on the planet is trafficked for its meat and its scales are used in traditional medicines; Star Tortoise for meat and pet trade and Tokay Gecko in traditional medicine mostly into South East Asia and particularly Chinese Markets.

Phase two will see more threatened species and explore other routes of trafficking," said an official statement from the ministry.

The campaign aims at creating awareness and garnering public support for the protection and conservation of wildlife, prevention of smuggling and reduction in demand for wildlife products, said the official.

"There is an urgent need for awareness, action and stringent enforcement of laws to put an end to all illegal wildlife trade threatening biodiversity and conservation in the wild.

This campaign is an important step forward in creating much-needed awareness on wildlife trafficking which threatens the very survival of these species," said Atul Bagai, Head, UN Environment India.

Speaking at the launch, WCCB Additional Director Tilotama Verma said the awareness campaign at airports is a step towards reaching out to public regarding smuggling of India's fauna.

"A huge global demand for our flora and fauna is a major cause for illegal wildlife trade by ruthless cross border smugglers.

WCCB stands committed to fight this organized crime but it is crucial to work together across various government and non-government organizations, private sector and civil society to save wildlife.

Our awareness campaign at Airports is a step towards reaching out to the public," Verma said.

The ministry's statement said some of the major wildlife species and their body parts being smuggled through airports are star tortoises, live birds, tiger and leopard body parts, pangolin and their scales, ivory, rhino horns, sea shells, sea-horse, sea-cucumber, red sanders, deer antlers, mongoose hairs, reptile skins, live snakes, lizards, corals, orchids, medicinal plants, and Shahtoosh shawls.

In collaboration with the Airports Authority of India and GMR Group, the campaign will travel across 22 airports across India over the next year.

Both WCCB and UN Environment initiated a comprehensive approach with focus on awareness building of various stakeholders towards the issue of prevention of illegal trade and smuggling of wildlife and wildlife products through exit points.

The awareness campaign is expected to complement the efforts of the Govt Agencies.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau is a statutory multi-disciplinary body established by the Government of India under the Ministry of Environment and Forests, to combat organized wildlife crime in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
endangered animals airports smuggling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp