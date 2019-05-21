Home Nation

Go figure: Railways made Rs 5,366 crore through your cancelled tickets

While the earnings for Indian railways from cancellation charges was Rs. 1,205.96 crore in 2017-18, it shot up to Rs.1,852.50 crore in 2018-19.

Published: 21st May 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you been ruing the fact that Indian Railways charges a substantial amount when you cancel booked tickets? Well, that policy, which has been in force since November 2015, has earned the Railways a whopping Rs 5,366.53 crore till March 2019. According to information obtained through RTI, earnings from cancellation charges jumped by a massive Rs 646.54 crore in 2018-19 compared to the previous year.

While the earnings for Indian railways from cancellation charges was Rs 1,205.96 crore in 2017-18, it shot up to Rs 1,852.50 crore in 2018-19. In the same manner, Southern Railway earned Rs 176.76 crore in 2017-18, which jumped to Rs 182.56 crore in 2018-19. Shockingly, ticket cancellation revenue of the neighbouring South Central Railway whose jurisdiction currently spreads over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh has jumped from Rs 127.22 crore to Rs 690.80 crore — 500 per cent increase.

The upward trend in ticket cancellation revenue is attributed to the increasing cancellation of wait-listed tickets across India. This is mainly because demand, particularly during night hours, has increased steeply in recent years, thanks to inter-State migration. On any given day, the waiting list in sleeper class coaches of trains on high-demand routes exceeds 150-250. In AC coaches, it goes up to 50. The Railways deducts Rs 60 for sleeper class ticket cancellations, even when the tickets are not confirmed.

When contacted, a senior railway official said new rules had helped Railways increase the utilisation of berths without much investment on new coaches and trains. Going by the success, it seems the cancellation policy is here to stay.

Why charge for cancellations?
Ganesh Lingam, a rail enthusiast from Madurai estimates that roughly 2,000 passengers in south-bound trains are put on wait-list on a daily basis. “Since the refund process is fully automated, they must get full refund. A family of four now lose Rs 240 on cancellations, which is huge.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways Southern Railway cancellation charges

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Roshan
    Good
    20 hours ago reply

  • Krishna K
    The cancellation charges for the most popular class of travel
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp